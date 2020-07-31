Big uptake in Attend Anywhere’ initiative in Donegal

The HSE has confirmed that there has been a significant uptake in the 'Attend Anywhere' initiative in Donegal.

New figures show that there have been a total of 682 online consultations in the county from May to July 15th , equating to 225 hours - the largest uptake in the North West.

Due to the pandemic, Attend Anywhere was launched to provide video consultations to patient's/service users through virtual clinics known as 'waiting rooms'.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says while Attend anywhere is certainly not for everyone, it is playing a major role in addressing waiting lists: