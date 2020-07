The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to the resumption of the League of Ireland Premier Division season with Derry boss Declan Devine and Harps Manager Ollie Horgan while former Harps man Keith Cowan goes for a winners medal in the Irish Cup Final on Friday night.

It's also the first weekend of the Donegal Club Championship, Martin McHugh will have a preview of the eight senior games.