Tenders now being sought for ‘Killybegs 2040’

Tenders are now being sought for Architect Led Design Team services to deliver regeneration project 'Killybegs 2040' through the stages of detailed design and construction supervision to final certification and handover.

This significant regeneration project has a value of €4.84m and is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040.

The project is the result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Killybegs 2040 has been desbribed as a transformative town centre regeneration project with place-making at its core.

It aims to transform the urban fabric of the town through environmental improvements that will contribute to a more attractive place for residents, visitors and business and be a catalyst in creating jobs, increasing revenue and activating the private sector.

The proposed development will support the growing tourism sector through the dramatic redevelopment of Island House as a new tourism facility in conjunction with a digital hub targeted at fostering further business, enterprise and innovation in Killybegs.

The Island House redevelopment is complemented by the proposed transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond to a civic space with multi-user capacities for social function and commercial purpose that will encourage visitors and residents to the town centre.