Keith Cowan’s short term at the Glens could result in winners medal

Keith Cowan is one game away from lifting what would be his first piece of silverware as a senior footballer.

The former Finn Harps captain left Ballybofey at the end of last season to join Irish League Premiership side Glentoran.

The Belfast club play Ballymena United in the Irish Cup Final on Friday evening at Windsor Park in the first soccer game in the UK to allow spectators to attend.

After the 7-6 penalties win over Cliftonville in the semi final on Monday, the game presents the rare opportunity for Cowan to get a winners medal.

Keith has been speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the final...