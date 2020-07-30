HSE in Donegal urged to conduct survey on staff supports

The HSE in Donegal is being urged to conduct a survey among its staff in relation to supports available to them.

A wide range of supports have been available to healthcare staff during the pandemic while a number of new initiatives were also introduced.

Staff in healthcare settings are said to work in a pressurising environment in normal circumstances but there's concern that COVID-19 has significantly added to their workload.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says while there are supports on offer, it's important that staff have the opportunity to share their views on them: