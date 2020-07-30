Donegal TD appointed Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries & Marine

Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has been appointed Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine.

The Donegal TD already has existing responsibilities as Chief Whip for the party.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald believes Deputy Mac Lochlainn will be a strong voice for fishing and coastal communities.

Deputy Mac Lochalinn says establishing the circumstances surrounding a recent incident involving a navy ship ordering a Donegal fishing vessel to leave Irish waters will be a priority of his: