Covid-19 results in over 500 new websites in Donegal

Over 500 new websites were created in Donegal in first half of 2020.

The pandemic and the closure of many shop doors is said to have resulted in many businesses moving online.

In total, 505 new .ie domains were registered in Donegal in the first half of 2020

It represents a 2.6% year-on-year increase, according to new figures released today by IE Domain Registry in its latest .ie Domain Profile Report.

There were 1,615 new .ie domain registrations in Ulster (up 34.47% year-on-year) and 33,286 across the island of Ireland, a 26% year-on-year increase.

Over 40% of all new registrations in Ireland occurred in the two months of May and June, as businesses reacted to the consequences of the Government's first closure orders.