A Donegal County Councillor is calling for extra training to be given to Garda Trainees in Templemore to deal with individuals suffering from severe mental health issues.

There are concerns that while Gardai are first on the scene to the majority of emergencies, the training they have in relation to mental health disorders is said to be inadequate and merely a box ticking exercise.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says he has been contact with a number of people at the cold face ho say it is a 'huge issue':