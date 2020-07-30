Championship gets up and running – Martin McHugh

The 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Championships swings into action this weekend with eight first round ties spread across three days.

The big two games of the opening round are on Friday evening with St Michael's hosting Glenswilly and St Eunan's travelling to Bundoran.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the games with Martin McHugh...

St Michael's v Glenswilly will be LIVE on Highland from 7.30pm this Friday night with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.

