Another burst water main leaves Letterkenny households without supply

Another burst water main has left a large number of properties in Letterkenny without water this afternoon.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Fernhill, Glencar Road, College Farm Road, New Line Road, Beechwood Avenue, Iona Road, Derrveagh Avenue, Glencar Park, Letterkenny and surrounding areas.

Irish Water say they are working to resolve the issue and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are due to be completed by 4pm this afternoon.

This is the second burst to affect parts of Letterkenny in the past 24 hours.