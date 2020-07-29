Two more signings arrive at Brandywell

Ahead of Friday’s Premier Division restart against Sligo Rovers, Derry City have further boosted their squad with two more new signings.

Striker Ibrahim Meite joins the club having recently been on the books of Crawley Town while Northern Irish U-21 international Jake Dunwoody arrives after a number of years with Stoke City.

Dunwoody was at Manchester City before signing with Stoke at 16 and will be known to City team mates Eoin Toal and Nathan Gartside as he has been a regular in the Northern Ireland U21 set up, popping up with a goal in the defeat to Denmark last October.

Just last week Declan Devine signed James Akintunde and Adam Hammill.