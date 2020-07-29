Those travelling to green list countries won’t lose social welfare payments

The government has done a u-turn on the decision to pause the social welfare payments of people who travel abroad.

People now won't have their pandemic payment or job seekers stopped if they travel to a country on the greenlist.

They also won't lose money if they travel to a country not on the greenlist for essential reasons like a bereavement.

The government was criticised by Sinn Féin for targeting people who were the worst off with the move.

That's something Taoiseach Micheál Martin strongly rejected in the Dáil: