Tourish & McDaid among FAI Award shortlists

With the rescheduling of the FAI International Awards for 2019, two north west players are in the running for gongs.
Conor Tourish who now plays with Institute in the Irish League gets his nomination under Letterkenny Rovers for the Intermediate Player of the Year while Kieran McDaid of Buncrana Hearts is included in the Junior Player of the Year category.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Awards ceremony was originally postponed from earlier this year and will not take place due to social distancing protocols remaining in place.
This is the 30th year of the Awards and celebrates the performances of players in the previous international season.
The 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.
2019 'Three' FAI International Awards
Senior Men's International Player of the Year
David McGoldrick
Enda Stevens
Glenn Whelan
Senior Women's International Player of the Year
Katie McCabe
Denise O’Sullivan
Louise Quinn
Young International Player of the Year
Alan Browne
Josh Cullen
Callum Robinson
'Three' International Goal of the Year
Conor Hourihane v Georgia
Lee O’Connor v Sweden
Troy Parrott v Sweden
Under-21 International Player of the Year
Aaron Connolly
Lee O’Connor
Dara O’Shea
Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year
Jonathan Afolabi
Will Ferry
Lee O’Connor
Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year
Sadhbh Doyle
Megan Mackey
Roisin McGovern
Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year
Adam Idah
Jason Knight
Oisin McEntee
Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year
James Furlong
Joe Hodge
Andrew Omobamidele
Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year
Shauna Brennan
Eabha O’Mahony
Jessica Ziu
Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year
Colin Conroy
Ben McCormack
Gavin O'Brien
Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year
Kerryanne Browne
Della Doherty
Aoife Horgan
Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year
Evan Ferguson
Glory Nzingo
John Ryan
Under-15 Women's International Player of the Year
Aoife Cronin
Ellen Molloy
Jessie Stapleton
SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year
Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)
Sean Gannon (Dundalk)
Chris Shields (Dundalk)
Intermediate Player of the Year
Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)
Dave O’Leary (Avondale United)
Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)
Junior International Player of the Year
Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)
Sean Guerins (St Michaels)
Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)
Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year
Dean Kelly (IT Carlow)
Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway)
Rob Slevin (University College Cork)
Schools International Player of the Year
Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda)
Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown)
Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)
Football For All International Player of the Year
Laurence Bryan (Street League)
Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)
Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)