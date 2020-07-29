Three Donegal Greenway projects to share €340,000 in funding

Three Greenway projects in Donegal have been awarded funding as part of a €4.5m Government announcement today.

The funding was allocated under the Carbon Tax Fund 2020 and provides support for feasibility, planning and design for Greenways around the country.

Twenty-six projects have been successful nationally.

The three Greenway projects in Donegal are to share €340,000.

Inishowen Greenway is to receive €45,000 for route options selection on an 8km section from Muff to Quigley’s Point and another €180,000 for route options selection on a 32 km section from Buncrana to Carndonagh.

While the Foyle Valley Greenway has been successful in obtaining €115, 000, again to select route options for a 28.5 km section of the Foyle from Carrigans to Castlefinn.

In a statement, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says that these greenways will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling.