Explosive row erupts in Dáil between Taoiseach & Donegal TD

An explosive row has broken out in the Dail between the Taoiseach and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

The argument started as politicians salaries were being discussed in the Dail chamber yesterday.

The Taoiseach was speaking about the independence of the Dáil when Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty said Michael Martin had made a very serious allegation about the funding of his office in Donegal.

Deputy Doherty hit out at the comments over calls of out of order from the Ceann Comhairle.

Listen to the full exchange here: