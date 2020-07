A Donegal Publican has urged the government to proceed with the opening of pubs on August 10th, saying there is an epidemic of loneliness facing rural areas.

Speaking to Ciaran O'Donnell on Highland Radio's 'Business Matters' podcast, Johnny Mc Guinness of Mc Guinness's Bar, Culdaff said the past number of months has been devastating, not only for pubs, but also for their customers.

He said the importance of the pub needs to be acknowledged and understood: