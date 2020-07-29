‘Common sense approach’ will be taken with PUP payments

The Social Protection Minister has said a common sense approach will be taken towards keeping people on the emergency COVID payment.

It comes after the Dáil voted to make it a requirement that anyone on the payment has to be seeking a job if they want to keep it.

This has presented problems for people in industries that have been shut down by government rules, like pubs and aviation.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says a common sense approach will be taken to keeping those people on payments: