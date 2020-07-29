‘Busy back road’ causing havoc

There are urgent calls for major safety issues to be addressed on a busy back road in the Lifford/Stranorlar Municipal District.

The route between Crossroads and Stranorlar is said to have serious problems with congestion, speeding, poor surface, and overhanging trees.

It has led to calls on the new Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to immediately upgrade the road to regional status so that it can be deemed eligible for appropriate funding.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says several studies have proven that it needs to have an elevated status: