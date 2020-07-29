Business Matters Ep 5 – Annette Houston / Johnny McGuinness

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Annette Houston, Managing Director of FM Services Group, talks to Ciaran O’Donnell about how the lessons of the last recession, and her decision to complete a Masters Degree in Leadership and Innovation at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, have helped sustain her business.

Ciaran also speaks with Johnny McGuinness of McGuinness’ Bar in Culdaff who is waiting patiently to reopen, having served his last pint back in mid-March. Johnny makes a passionate plea to government to allow public houses like his own, which was established back in 1792, get back to looking after their locals.