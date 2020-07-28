‘Not feasible’ for school buses to operate with limited capacity

A school transport provider in Donegal has hit out that no provision has made for private bus operators as part of the school reopening plan announced yesterday.

All private buses have been effectively parked up since mid-March with on-going concern from many operators that the Government has so failed to provide a timeline as to when and how they can resume services.

Cathal McGettigan, owner of McGettigan Travel in Letterkenny says it simply wouldn't be feasible for them to operate with a limited capacity: