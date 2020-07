Derry City have confirmed that fans won’t be allowed to attend Friday’s league resumption at home to Sligo Rovers.

On the same night, a crowd of 500 will be allowed to attend the Irish Cup final meeting of Glentoran and Ballymena at Windsor Park.

Ulster GAA are allowing crowds of up to 400 at club matches per the guidance of the Northern Ireland Executive.

But Derry have decided that their game with Sligo will go ahead behind closed doors at the Brandywell.