New bill may address serious issues facing insurance sector

It's hoped that a new bill may address serious issues facing the insurance sector.

The primary objective of the bill, which is to be debated tomorrow, would be to stop people from lying under oath as it relates to false insurance claims.

Aontu Leader Peadar Tóibín says many sectors like children's centres and adventure sports are on the brink of collapse due to skyrocketing insurance costs.

Mr Toibin has submitted the Perjury and Related Offences Bill and if enacted, says it would have far reaching benefits for a number of different sectors: