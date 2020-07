Due to the pending test result of underage player at CLG Naomh Conaill the club has shut down all activity.

Naomh Conaill is adhering to GAA and HSE protocols and the relevant authorities have been contacted by the club.

The length of the shutdown is contingent on the results of further testing.

Noamh Conaill are due to start the defence of their Donegal Senior Club Championship title this coming Saturday at home to Milford.

The club confirmed the situation in a tweet this evening -