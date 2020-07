New figures show that there were 526 cases of problem alcohol usage in Donegal last year.

The figure is up slightly since 2013 when there were 457 cases in the county.

There has been a stabilisation though in the number of people requiring treatment.

Senior Researcher with the Health research Board Doctor Suzie Lyons says there could be a number of reasons for this.

Doctor Lyons says one of the more concerning findings is the amount of patients presenting who are already alcohol dependant: