Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme launched at CoDA

City of Derry Airport has introduced the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme as an aid to any passengers or visitors to the airport with a disability or impairment this is not visible.

It’s the first airport in the north to launch this customer service initiative.

Sunflower lanyards are now readily available at key customer points to allow anyone who would like to provide a subtle but visible sign to staff and other passengers that they may require some extra time or assistance during their airport journey.

The Hidden Disability Sunflower lanyard was first launched at London Gatwick Airport in 2016 and has been adopted by many UK and international airports, as well as the NHS, and a number of supermarkets, railway stations, leisure facilities, and an increasing number of small and large businesses and organisations.”

To date, the Sunflower team has supplied over one million lanyards both to businesses as well as directly to the general public.

With this increased awareness, Sunflower Lanyard wearers benefit more widely from help being offered to make their daily living a little easier.

The team at City of Derry Airport has also undertaken training to better understand the broad ranging spectrum of hidden disabilities and how they can provide assistance specific to each person’s individual needs.

As regular Ryanair services from City of Derry Airport to Edinburgh and Liverpool and Loganair services to London Stansted and Glasgow now back in operation, there are a number of new health and safety precautions in place at the airport to ensure a safe, friendly and convenient travel experience, and as always, staff are available at all times to assist passengers through the airport journey.