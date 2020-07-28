Gardai reissue appeal over Letterkenny crash

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information in relation to crash in the Letterkenny area a week ago today.

The two car collision happened in the Ballaghderg area - closed to where the garden centre is situated - on Tuesday morning last shortly before 11am.

One of the drivers involved in the collision sustained quite serious injuries.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses or to anyone who was in the area (Kilmacrennan Road out of Letterkenny) and who may have had a dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone has any information that would assist Gardaí with their investigation we would ask them to contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.