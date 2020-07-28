Man injured during weekend assault in Clonmany

Gardai are investigating a weekend assault in Clonmany.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, shortly after midnight.

A lone male was assaulted on the Main Street of the village close to where the takeaway is situated.

The male is unable to provide a description of who was involved. He sustained a chipped tooth and scratches and bruises as a result of the assault.

CCTV will be checked in the area but Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information that would assist with their investigation to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.