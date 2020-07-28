Four Friday night games to start Championship

By
News Highland
-
Photo Geraldine Diver

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Football Championships start this weekend with Friday night football set to see four fixtures played.

The two big games of the opening round of the senior championship sees St Michael's play Glenswilly at the Bridge and St Eunan's will make the trip to Bundoran.

The other two games on Friday are Fanad Gaels v Cloughaneely in the Intermediate and Convoy v Carndonagh in the Junior A.

Full schedule of games below.

St Michael's v Glenswilly will be LIVE on Highland from 7.30pm this Friday night with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.

Round 1 July 31 – August 3rd
Fri July 31 19.30 The Bridge Naomh Micheál v Gleann tSuilí
Fri July 31 19.30 Gaelic Park Realt na Mara v Naomh Adhamhnáin
Sat Aug 1 14.30 Davy Brennan Memorial Park Naomh Conaill v Baile na nGalloglach
Sat Aug 1 16.30 Páirc an Tamhnaigh Cill Ceartha v An Tearmainn
Sat Aug 1 18.30 Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann Fhinne
Sun Aug 2 14.30 Tír Conaill Park Na Ceithre Maistir v Gaoth Dobhair
Sun Aug 2 16.30 Páirc Gearóid Ó’Gallachóir Naomh Naille v An Clochán Liath
Sun Aug 2 18.30 Páirc Sheain Mhic Chumhaill Sean MacCumhaill v Ard an Ratha

 

The Intermediate Championship also gets underway on Friday evening at Páirc Uí Shiail where Fanad Gaels host Cloughaneely. The six Intermediate fixtures are:

Round 2 August 7th – 9th
Sat Aug 8 15.00 Dunkineely Naomh Ultan v Naomh Mhuire InR
Sat Aug 8 16.30 Páirc Naomh Fhionnain Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Columba
Sun Aug 9 15.00 Páirc Aodh Rua Aodh Rua CngC v Bun Cranncha
Sun Aug 9 15.00 Páirc Naomh Bríd Naomh Brid v Aodh Ruadh BAS
Sun Aug 9 16.30 Connolly Park Malainn v Naomh Colmcille
Sun Aug 9 19.00 Hibernian Park An Bheart v Gaeil Fhánadá

 

There are four games in the Junior Championship, again starting on Friday with St Mary’s Convoy hosting Carndonagh:

Round 1 July 31 – August 3rd
Fri July 31 20.00 Páirc Naomh Mhuire Naomh Mhuire, Conmhaigh v Carndomhnaigh
Sat Aug 1 17.00 Páirc na nGael Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Na Dunaibh
Sat Aug 1 19.00 St Mary’s Paite Gabh v Iorras
Sun Aug 2 15.30 Páirc Eimeid Roibéard Eimeid v Bun an Phobail

 

 

 

