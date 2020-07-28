Four Friday night games to start Championship

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Football Championships start this weekend with Friday night football set to see four fixtures played.

The two big games of the opening round of the senior championship sees St Michael's play Glenswilly at the Bridge and St Eunan's will make the trip to Bundoran.

The other two games on Friday are Fanad Gaels v Cloughaneely in the Intermediate and Convoy v Carndonagh in the Junior A.

Full schedule of games below.

St Michael's v Glenswilly will be LIVE on Highland from 7.30pm this Friday night with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.



Round 1 July 31 – August 3rd Fri July 31 19.30 The Bridge Naomh Micheál v Gleann tSuilí Fri July 31 19.30 Gaelic Park Realt na Mara v Naomh Adhamhnáin Sat Aug 1 14.30 Davy Brennan Memorial Park Naomh Conaill v Baile na nGalloglach Sat Aug 1 16.30 Páirc an Tamhnaigh Cill Ceartha v An Tearmainn Sat Aug 1 18.30 Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park Na Cealla Beaga v Gleann Fhinne Sun Aug 2 14.30 Tír Conaill Park Na Ceithre Maistir v Gaoth Dobhair Sun Aug 2 16.30 Páirc Gearóid Ó’Gallachóir Naomh Naille v An Clochán Liath Sun Aug 2 18.30 Páirc Sheain Mhic Chumhaill Sean MacCumhaill v Ard an Ratha

The Intermediate Championship also gets underway on Friday evening at Páirc Uí Shiail where Fanad Gaels host Cloughaneely. The six Intermediate fixtures are:

Round 2 August 7th – 9th Sat Aug 8 15.00 Dunkineely Naomh Ultan v Naomh Mhuire InR Sat Aug 8 16.30 Páirc Naomh Fhionnain Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Naomh Columba Sun Aug 9 15.00 Páirc Aodh Rua Aodh Rua CngC v Bun Cranncha Sun Aug 9 15.00 Páirc Naomh Bríd Naomh Brid v Aodh Ruadh BAS Sun Aug 9 16.30 Connolly Park Malainn v Naomh Colmcille Sun Aug 9 19.00 Hibernian Park An Bheart v Gaeil Fhánadá

There are four games in the Junior Championship, again starting on Friday with St Mary’s Convoy hosting Carndonagh: