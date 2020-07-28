40 new Covid-19 cases in the Republic, none in Donegal

40 more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by health authorities.

The death toll since the virus broke out remains at 1,764, after no new deaths were recorded.

None of the new cases were recorded in Donegal, where the number of confirmed cases remains at 472.

There have now been 25,929 confirmed covid 19 cases since late February, after a further 40 were recorded today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says no new deaths have been reported to it.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says today's cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups.

75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years.

At least half of today's cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

He's urging anyone who have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms, to isolate and come forward for testing without delay.

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths from Covid 19 for the 15th day running in the North.

Nine more cases have been been reported.

The death toll remains at 556 in Northern Ireland and the total number of cases stands at 5,921.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 27th July, the HPSC has been notified of 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups. 75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases.

“It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay.”