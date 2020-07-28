Front window smashed in weekend attack in east Donegal

The front window of a house has been smashed during a weekend incident in Raphoe.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the incident of criminal damage which happened on Friday the 24th of July shortly after 2.30am.

The window of a house at Meeting House Street was smashed with a rock.

If anyone was in that area and noticed anything that would assist with enquiries or if any other residents in the area heard or observed anything then we would ask them to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.