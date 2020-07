Sinn Fein says it's ridiculous that Government Ministers are to take a pay cut of 10 per cent, claiming it's just spin.

The Taoiseach has revealed all ministers will take the pay cut and says the decision was taken weeks ago.

It follows the ongoing controversy over a top-up allowance for the three super junior ministers.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty believes people can see through what's going on: