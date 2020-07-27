Two motorists clocked travelling at whopping speeds in Letterkenny

Two motorists have been clocked driving at excessive speeds in the Letterkenny area.

The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny made the detections in the town last night.

One motorist was recorded travelling at a whopping 171km/h and the other at 145km/h.

In a statement, Gardai say that one of said motorists was arrested and charged with the offence of dangerous driving and the other will face a fine and penalty points.

Gardai are also reminding the public to always drive in a safe manner and always adhere to the speed limits that are in place.