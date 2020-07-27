‘Substantial’ number of Donegal families on social housing list

There's said to be a substantial number of families still waiting for social housing in Donegal.

Various housing projects are underway or nearing completion in the county but despite this there is still quite a high demand.

Donegal County Council is encouraging landowners or owners of derelict sites in town or village centres to make contact with them.

Cllr Gerry Crawford is also rowing in behind those calls, saying a lot of towns and village need some regeneration and this provides an excellent opportunity for that to happen: