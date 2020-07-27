Some social welfare payments being reverted back to weekly

A number of social welfare payments which were being given out fortnightly due to the pandemic are reverting to being paid weekly.

They include one-parent family payment, working family payment, illness benefit, jobseeker's allowance and jobseeker's benefit.

Most of these customers will start to get their weekly payment from the week beginning the 17th of August, with some getting it from the week starting the 10th of August.

The Department of Social Protection says some will still be paid fortnightly, including those in receipt of pensions, carer's allowance and carer's benefit.