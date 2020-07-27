Six Donegal groups to share over €140,000 from Dormant Accounts Fund

Six community and voluntary groups in Donegal are to share over €140,000 in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The COVID-19 Stability Funding is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society to help with short term cash flow issues being suffered due to the crisis.

The successful applicants in Donegal are:

Clonleigh Social Services CLG Services for Older Persons - €6,791

Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair Teo Social services and supports to disadvantaged individuals and communities - €51,048

The Exchange Inishowen CLG Health and Well-being Services €6,314

Mevagh Family Resource Centre Family Support Services - €18,285

St.Johnston/Carrigans Resource Group CLG Family Support Services - €22,701

Cara House Family Resource Centre Company Limited By Guarantee Services for Older Persons - €39,082