SF stance on Super Junior salaries is ‘hypocritical’ – Harris

The Higher Education Minister claims Sinn Féin's criticism of pay rises for super junior ministers is hypocritical.

It's after the Dáil approved legislation for three of them to get an extra 16,000 euro a year, bringing their salaries to over 140,000 euro.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson says it's a disgrace, due to the pandemic, a perspective backed by his party colleagues.

However, Minister Simon Harris says Sinn Fein takles a very different stance at Stormont..............