Oisin Orr has rode the winner in the opening race of the Galway Festival.

The Donegal Jockey was on board Blue For You taking the Dermot Weld trained horse home first at 8/1 in the behind closed doors event at Balybrit.

Orr has three further rides to come at the festival where the feature race on day 1 is the Connaught Hotel Handicap.

Three-time Grade One winner Sharjah is set to go off the favourite.