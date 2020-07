11 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed today in the Republic today, none of them in Donegal.

No further deaths recorded.

It means there have been 1,764 deaths and 25,892 confirmed cases, 472 of them in Donegal.

There have been no new coronoavirus deaths in the North.

However, there were 21 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 556 while the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland is 5,912.