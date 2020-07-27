Funding announced for micro enterprises in Donegal

The first grants for local community groups and micro enterprises in Donegal have arrived from the Fisheries Local Action Group for 2020.

The grants are co-funded by the Government and European Union and have been described as a very welcome and timely boosts to the recipients across Donegal.

The total value of the grants nationwide is €1.2m so it is correct that groups and enterprises here should receive this much needed funding.

The grants set out to assist with investments being made in local projects.

Seven Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAGs) were established under the country’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

Each group takes care of a region in the country and assists with the distribution for the funding here in Donegal.

The groups and funding received are:

FLAG NORTH

Arranmore Country Fest Festival - Investment: €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Ardara Community Centre Upgrade roof at Ardara Community Centre -Investment: €4,900.00 Grant : €3,920.00

Ardara Walking Festival Festival - Investment €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Greencastle Golf Club All Ireland Fisherman Golf Seafood Buffet -Investment: €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Inishowen Community Media Network (ICMN) Croi na Farraige/Heart of the Sea - Digital Media Maritime Heritage Project & TV Documentary - Investment: €12,250.00 Grant: €9,800.00

Inishowen Maritime Heritage Co Exhibition space enhancement - Investment: €5,670.00 Grant: €4,536.00

Awake Tourism Stage for Heritage Centre - Investment: €10,251.00 Grant: €8,200.80

Hugh Boyle Painter and Decorator Equipment -

Investment: €4,800.00 Grant: €1,920.00

Forest View Lodges Forest View Lodges - Investment: €16,500.00 Grant: €6,600.00

Malin Head Community Association Ltd Tourist Map for the Malin Head Area - Investment: €1,961.85 Grant: €1,569.48

Carrigart Development Association Carrigart Development Association Environmental & Tourism Project - Investment: €2,089.77 Grant: €1,671.82

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana Scoil Mhuire Sailing Centre - Investment: €10,416.24 Grant: €8,332.99

Malin Head Fishermans Co-operative Society Equipment Roller Doors - Investment: €8,142.00 Grant: €4,885.20

Inver Community Centre Company Limited by Guarantee Inver Community Centre - Enhancing an Existing Community Asset - Investment: €4,995.64 Grant: €3,996.51

Comharchumann forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair Athnuachan ar chóras séarachais ag an Chrannóg - Investment: €11,200.00 Grant: €8,960.00

Comharchumann na nOileán Beag Féile Ghabhla / Gola Island Festival 2020 - Investment: €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór CTR Tourist Information Booklet Investment: €1,992.00 Grant: €1,593.60

Kilcar Kayaks Equipment and Training - Investment: €19,122.00 Grant: €15,297.60

Coiste Halla Paróiste Energy Renewal Programme 80 €2,814.00 €2,251.20

Forbairt Dhún Lúiche Ionad Pobail Dhún Lúiche & Féile an Earagail 80 €4,892.93 €3,914.34

Forbairt Dhún Lúiche Féile an Earagail - Investment: €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Glenties Cardiac First Responders Purchase of Training/Life Saving Equipment - Investment €18,719.61 Grant: €14,975.68

Donegal Dragons Donegal Dragons Safety Boat - Investment: €16,500.00 Grant: €13,200.00

Cumann Staire agus Seanchais na nOileán Gola Picnic Area - Investment: €2,300.01 Grant: €1,840.00

JK Engineering Environmentally Efficient Generator and Plasma - Investment: €12,960.00 Grant: €6,480.00

Oidhreacht Thoraí (Tory Island Festival of Football Organising Committee) Féile Peile Oileán Thoraí / Tory Island Football Festival - Investment: €2,500.00 Grant: €2,000.00

Donegal Women in Business Network Core business skills for women in business 80 €2,500.00 €2,000.00

Foresters Community Hall Ltd CLG Installation of a Kitchen 80 €21,460.00 €17,168.00

Gola Island Outdoor Education Safety Boat Outboard Engine - Investment: €10,440.00 Grant: €5,220.00

Comharchumann forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair Plean Gnó do Thogra Turasóireachta ag Teach Mhuiris, Cnoc Fola - Investment: €18,000.00