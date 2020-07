It's emerged that a Donegal fishing vessel was ordered to leave an area of Irish waters by a British Navy ship last week.

Greencastle based fishing vessel the Marliona was fishing off Tory Island on Tuesday last when it was confronted by the HMS Lancaster.

An investigation has been launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs after it was reported by the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation.

It's CEO Sean O'Donoghue says he is still awaiting the outcome of that investigation: