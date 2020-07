On this weeks DL Debate - The Championship, Brendan Devenney is joined by Dr Maguire winners Brendan Kilcoyne and Neil Gallagher to look ahead to the opening round of the Donegal Senior Club Championship.

The Championship also starts in Derry and Brendan talks to Paddy Bradley about the contenders in the Oak Leaf County.

Listen to the DL Debate - The Championship in association with Sara's Kitchen @ Sister Sara's Letterkenny - Serving food you'll love. Book now to enjoy the Sara's Experience...