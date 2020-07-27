Concern over ‘unregulated’ oyster trestles at Lough Foyle

Serious concern has been raised over the potential environmental impact oyster trestles are having along the western shore of Lough Foyle.

There are major fears locally over the issue with almost 60 thousand trestles said to be going unregulated.

The root of the problem is said to be on-going jurisdiction issue in relation to ownership of Lough Foyle.

Donegal County Council is to write to the Marine Minister but local Cllr Terry Crossan says it can only be resolved by negotiations between the British and Irish Governments: