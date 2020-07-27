Common sense needed when schools reopen – McHugh

The former Education Minister has acknowledged that while a funding announcement later today will get schools reopened initially, financing and resources will have to be kept under review.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the success of the summer provision programme has proven that various health measures can be implemented effectively but also says there was an understanding that at times, the one or two metre social distancing rule simply cannot be upheld.

Deputy McHugh says that when schools do reopen, it's important to have a middle ground of common sense: