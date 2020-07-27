Can you re-imagine Letterkenny’s Market Square?

Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Donegal County Council presents a competition for the reimagining of the public space at Market Square, Letterkenny.

The competition is inviting concept design proposals for Market Square, Letterkenny, that embrace architecture and design in creating great places that people want to experience and spend time in.

The concept design proposals will imagine how Market Square can be a central public space that conveys and communicates the DNA of Letterkenny and its people and fully meets the needs for useable public and civic space in the heart of the town centre.

The competition is open to professionals and students in architecture or other related fields and the deadline for submissions is 4pm on 4th September 2020. The prize in relation to the winning design is €8,000.

An adjudication panel will evaluate the submissions and shortlist design proposals. Shortlisted design proposals will be displayed in order to further engage the community in the process and the community will be invited to indicate their preferred design proposal. This community participation will inform the final decision of the evaluation panel. The winning design concept may be advanced to Part VIII (planning stage) in full or in adapted form in due course.

Further information in relation to the competition can be found at http://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/

A topographical survey of the area is also available by emailing regeneration@donegalcoco.ie