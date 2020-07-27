Busy weekend for RNLI in Donegal after two emergency call outs

Donegal's RNLI emergency services had a busy weekend responding to two call outs.

Two teenage girls were rescued just north of Portsalon Pier after getting into difficulty while out kayaking yesterday evening.

One of the casualties was picked up by a small fishing boat in the area, the other made her way onto rocks and were assisted by two paddle boarders.

None of the casualties required medical attention.

PRO of Lough Swilly Lifeboat is Joe Joyce:

Meanwhile the volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI was called out yesterday afternoon to reports of bodyboarders in trouble at Rossnowlagh Beach.

The lifeboat arrived on scene and was informed by a lifeguard on duty that the two bodyboarders had made it safely ashore.