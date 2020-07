There were wins in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship for Termon and Glenfin on Sunday morning.

Ciara McGarvey scored 5-02 for Termon as they recorded a 8-11 to three point win over Buncrana.

The win is Termon's second win from as many games.

Karen Guthrie scored the winning point for her Glenfin side who defeated Moville 3-17 to 2-19 after extra time in what was Glenfin's first game in the Championship.