Police warn people to be on guard against cold callers

Police are warning people to be on their guard against cold callers, particularly those who are trying to sell items or services on the doorstep.

Supt. Wendy Middleton is appealing to local communities to trust their instincts, if something doesn't feel right to report it.

Superintendent Middleton says unfortunately, there are still people coming into local communities and deliberately exploiting the elderly and vulnerable, abusing their trust and potentially taking significant amounts of money from them.

Recent incidents have seen cold callers being overbearing and pushy to get access to homes, or to secure payment for goods or services, which very often never materialise or are at incredibly elevated prices.

People are advised in the first instance to not open the door unless you know who the caller is and keep all doors locked, even when at home.

However, if you are going to open the door; you are urged, before answering the front door to make sure the back door is locked, use a door chain, ask for identification, ring Quick Check on 101 to check authenticity of ID and do not let anyone into the property until you are satisfied as to who they are.