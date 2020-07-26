Over 50 chauffeur drivers arrive in Donegal Town

More than 50 chauffeur drivers from Donegal and across the country have completed a 400km drive from Killarney to Donegal today to highlight the impact Covid-19 has had on the industry.

The 'Drive to Survive' campaign which was organised by the Western Chauffeur Drive Association left Kerry on Friday, travelled along the Wild Atlantic Way and arrived in Donegal Town at around 1pm this afternoon.

Gerry Keane from the Western Chauffeur Drive Association of Ireland has praised the support they received along the way.

But says the message remains the same, that support from Government is vital: