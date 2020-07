Cockhill Celtic are Ulster Senior League Champions for the eighth time in as many years after the defeated Bonagee United 2-1 at Dry Arch Park.

Goals from Christopher McLaughlin and Jimmy Bradley had Gavin Cullen's side 2-0 up at half time.

Dylan McGroary got one back for Bonagee but Cockhill held on to seal the Ulster Senior League title for an eighth successive season.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Cockhill Celtic Manager...