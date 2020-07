The Finance Minister says he can understand people's anger at a pay rise for junior ministers.

The Dail passed laws this week to give three "super junior ministers" an allowance of 16 thousand euro.

That's on top of their salary of 124 thousand.

The opposition criticised the move as "obscene" and a "slap in the face" for people who've lost jobs or income during the pandemic.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended it - but can understand people's frustration: